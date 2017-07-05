Have you tried spiralized veggies? Here are 3 recipes that you will love

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jaqueline Neid-Avila and Marisa Christensen show us why spiralized veggies are so popular. You can get more information here.

Spiralized Cucumber Spa Water with Mint and Lemon

12 oz. cucumber, Blade A (do not pat dry)

7 grams roughly chopped mint

1 small lemon, sliced into 1/4" rounds

9-12 cups water (depending on the size of the pitcher)

Instructions:

1. Add the cucumber, mint and half of the lemon into the bottom of a pitcher. Pour in the water and then squeeze the remaining lemon into the pitcher and either discard the lemon rinds or add them in as well.

2. Stir well and let sit for a few hours to infuse or enjoy immediately!

Spiralized Apple Cranberry Salad

1 red apple (or pink lady)

1 granny smith apple

½ c. citrus poppy seed dressing

¼ c. dried cranberries

¼ c. golden raisins

¼ c. crumbled goat cheese

⅓ c. pecans, chopped and optionally toasted

Instructions:

1. Spiralize the apples and toss them with the dressing, and remaining ingredients. (If you don't have a spiralizer, simply cut the apples into matchsticks.)

2. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 1 hour.

NOTE: If you want to use store-bought poppy seed dressing, make a mixture of 2 parts poppy seed dressing to 1 part lemon or lime juice.

Spiralized Vegetable Salad with Roasted Chickpeas

o 4 large carrots

o 1 large zucchini

o 1 large yellow squash

o 1/4 cup Greek yogurt plain

o 1/2 avocado

o 1/4 cup water

o 2 tablespoons lemon juice plus zest

o 1/2 cup cilantro leaves plus ½ cup chopped for garnish

o 1 clove garlic minced

o 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

o 1/4 cup olive oil

o Pepper freshly ground, as needed

o sesame seeds for garnish

Chickpeas-

• 15 ounces chickpeas (1 can), garbanzo beans

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Instructions:

Chickpeas-

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF. Drain and rinse the chickpeas and spread them out on a paper towel-lined baking sheet. Pat them dry with a paper towel, removing and skins that came off the beans.

2. Toss chickpeas with oil and salt.

3. Roast the chickpeas for 30-35 minutes until they are golden in color and crispy on the outside, the center may still be slightly soft. If you want the chickpeas even more crispy, turn off oven and allow the chickpeas to continue drying about 30-40 minutes more.

4. Make the salad while you roast the chickpeas.

Salad-

1. Cut your vegetables using a spiralizer. If you don`t have a spiralizer, use a vegetable peeler to create long strips, or you can thinly slice the vegetables into ⅛ inch thin strips. Add vegetables to a mixing bowl.

2. Blend yogurt, avocado, water, lemon juice, zest, cilantro, garlic and salt in a blender until smooth. Add in olive oil and blend for a few minutes more until creamy. Season with more salt and pepper as needed.

3. Toss together the noodles with the dressing, adding a small amount of dressing at a time until coated to your liking. There will be extra dressing.

4. Sprinkle salad with sesame seeds, chopped cilantro and serve with roasted chickpeas, croutons, avocado slices or any additional toppings of your choice.