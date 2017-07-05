Governor Herbert reiterates no statewide fireworks ban

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert’s office tells FOX 13 he is not planning to implement a statewide ban on fireworks.

That’s despite numerous fires over the July Fourth holiday that have been attributed to fireworks. The fires have prompted many to call for an all-out ban.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office reiterated what Herbert said last month: that he prefers to leave it up to local officials to made decisions about fire and fireworks restrictions, as opposed to an statewide ban.

The governor did film a public service announcement last week urging people to be careful with fireworks.

Watch it here: