× Taylorsville home damaged in fire

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Fire crews extinguished a fire at a Taylorsville home Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to 2005 W 4100 S around 6 a.m. after a passerby on 4100 S noticed the fire and called 911.

Firefighters said the home’s occupants got out safely.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage it caused were not immediately known.

Watch FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates.