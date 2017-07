SALT LAKE CITY – Police are searching for 11-year-old Gaige Hughes, who left his home Monday night around 8:30 pm and never came back.

Salt Lake City Police say he is a male juvenile who is 5’0″ and weighs around 80 lbs.

Hughes was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan shirt with number 23 on it, black Air Jordan Shorts and black Air Jordan shoes.

Contact the South Salt Lake Police Department with any information at (801)840-4000.