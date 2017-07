SALT LAKE CITY – An auto-pedestrian accident has turned fatal at 465 W. 200 S.

Individuals at the scene report a vehicle can still be seen off the road onto the sidewalk.

Police report that one female is dead, another is in critical condition and four are being treated for injuries.

The Salt Lake City Police Dept. say the driver is currently on the loose. If you have any information of their whereabouts call 801-799-3000 with any info.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as it develops.