× Josh Holt reportedly injured in prison, while medics are unable to help

RIVERTON, Utah – Joshua Holt’s mother has told Fox 13 he was injured in prison today.

Laurie Holt tell us he fell about 9 to 10 feet off his bunk and “hit the ground hard.” After landing on his tailbone he reportedly hit his head. She believes he might have a concussion

According to the Facebook post, the family’s lawyers have requested for medics to come check him but, “the prison wont let them in.”

Holt is from Riverton, and last year he traveled to Venezuela to marry his fiance. The pair was arrested just days after the wedding, with Venezuelan police claiming they found two assault rifles and a grenade in the couple’s home.