SALT LAKE CITY – A two-alarm house fire started near the University of Utah on Monday afternoon.

The fire occurred at 1100 E. between 400 and 500 S.

Traffic closed on 1100 E, between 500 and 400 S. Two structures affected by two-alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/RhtBEkmW9f — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) July 4, 2017

Salt Lake City Fire Department reports, both structures are now clear and all have been evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

