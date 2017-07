Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah — An Amalga girl who survived a gunshot wound to the head earlier this year was given the special honor of riding in the Cache Valley Cruise-In, an annual parade in Logan featuring hot rod cars and unique vehicles.

Deserae Turner, 15, was found in a Smithfield canal in February. She had been shot in the head and left to die. Deserae survived, but has lost control of the left side of her body and is blind in one eye.

On Saturday, Deserae rode "The Demon Machine," a custom snowmobile-ATV hybrid, in the parade.

"There's a lot of great people out there that care for me and I'm very grateful for that," Deserae said.

Her family said the whole event was great for their morale and Deserae's healing.