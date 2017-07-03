× Brian Head Fire 65 percent contained at 66,768 acres

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — The Brian Head Fire has now consumed 66,768 acres and is 65 percent contained, according to an update from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

“Yesterday, the fire was again active on the northern flank in the Little Creek Peak area, burning through pockets of dense timber and downfall. Similar conditions are expected today for this area and may result in smoke columns. Firefighters will be reinforcing the completed dozer line in that area by removing surrounding brush that could threaten the line if ignited. Crews will be connecting these dozer lines into existing road systems to the north to create containment lines in anticipation of the fire’s movement in that direction,” an update from the Bureau of Land Management said.

Those traveling in the area may now use Highway 143 from Panguitch to Parowan, but drivers are urge to drive slowly and realize there may be long delays across the highway as there is heavy fire and utility traffic in the area, as well as firefighters working on clearing dangerous trees.

Panguitch Lake is also open to all recreational activities, but all other roads and residences within the fire perimeter are closed due to fire activity and utility work.

The human-caused fire started on June 17 and forced a 13-day evacuation of the community of Brian Head.

CURRENT EVACUATIONS – The following communities remain evacuated per local law enforcement: Upper Bear Valley, Horse Valley, Clear Creek, and Little Creek Ranch. All evacuations are being evaluated daily. Evacuees can contact the American Red Cross in Panguitch for shelter information.

CLOSURES – Five Mile and Three Mile Roads are closed due to fire activity. The Dixie National Forest has an area closure on lands north of Highway 143. Please check your route before planning recreational activities. Anyone violating these closures may be cited. Maps of the closure area are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5253/.