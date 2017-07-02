Westbound I-80 closed near Emigration Canyon exit due to burning semi

NORTHERN UTAH — Westbound lanes of I-80 are closed near the exit to Emigration Canyon Sunday as crews work to extinguish a burning semi-trailer.

The vehicle is burning on I-80 at mile post 133, which is in the Mountain Dell area and near the exit that leads to Emigration Canyon.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fire just after 6 p.m.

It was not clear what caused the fire or if anyone is injured. Fox 13 News has reached out to the Utah Highway Patrol for additional information, and we will update this story as more details emerge.