Cottonwood Heights PD seeks suspects who stole $1,500 worth of tools from Home Depot

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for help as they try to identify two men who allegedly went into a Home Depot and left with some expensive tools they didn’t pay for.

Police say the two men pictured above went into a Home Depot Saturday and picked up some Milwaukee drill combo kits and then walked out without paying.

The theft amounts to about $1,500 worth of tools, police say. The pair ran out of the store, put the tools in the bed of the pickup truck pictured above and fled.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their vehicle is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.