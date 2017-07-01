Boy Scout leader killed, scouts injured after SUV towing trailer rolls in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah — A Boy Scout leader was killed and one scout was flown to a hospital with neck injuries Saturday after an SUV pulling a trailer rolled on I-15 in Juab County.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 12:27 p.m. on northbound I-15 near mile marker 194, which is 1/4 mile north of the Juab/Millard county line.

A Ford Excursion with two Boy Scout leaders and five scouts inside was towing a 34-foot trailer when the trailer began to sway. The trailer and SUV left the roadway and went into the median, where the trailer became detached from the car and rolled onto its right side.

The Excursion then rolled multiple times, and a scout who was inside the car and not wearing a seat belt was ejected. That scout suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 78-year-old male, was wearing a seat belt but suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Another scout suffered neck injuries and was flown to a hospital.

The other occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts and suffered only minor injuries, however they were taken to Central Valley Medical Center to be evaluated as a precaution.

A trooper tells Fox 13 the Boy Scout group is from somewhere in Utah, but at this point they aren’t sure exactly where the group is from. It is also unclear whether they were on their way to an outing or if they were returning home from one.