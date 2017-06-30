Utah Jazz trade future 1st-round pick to Timberwolves for point guard Ricky Rubio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah Jazz have made a deal for veteran point guard Ricky Rubio, the team announced Friday.

The Jazz will trade a future protected first-round pick from Oklahoma City to the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire Rubio, pending the outcome of a successful physical.

Rubio was selected by the Timberwolves in the first round of the 2009 NBA draft. The 26-year-old point guard stands 6-feet, 4-inches tall and has averaged 10 points per game over the course of his career.

According to a press release from the Utah Jazz, Rubio appeared in 75 starts for the Timberwolves last season and averaged 11.1 points, with 9.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds. The point guard was ranked fourth in the NBA in the assist-to-turnover ratio and graded second in pure point rating at 10.7.

Prior to joining the NBA, Rubio played six seasons of professional basketball in the Spanish ACB League. He made his debut in the ACB League at 14, the youngest player to ever compete in the ACB League up to the that point.