The shifting nature of American and import cars

June 30, 2017

With new plants setting up in the United States and others leaving for other countries, it can be hard to keep track of what's American-made and what's an import these days. This week Fox 13 Car Critic Brian Champagne shows us some cars you might not think of as "American" and another you might not consider an "import."