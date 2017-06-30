Revere Health: Why you should go to the Urgent Care center instead of the emergency room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Britt visited the new Multi-Specialty Revere Health facility in Salem. Many people are not aware that they have an Urgent Care Center. So why should you go to an urgent care center instead of the emergency room? For one, Urgent Care is much cheaper than an emergency room visit and will save you from an expensive medical bill. Also, the doctors at urgent care can take care of all types of ailments. You can call the center and tell them what you are coming in for and they can guide you to the correct place.

At Urgent Care they can take care of a variety of illnesses that include:

broken bones

lacerations

abdominal pain or vomiting

bumps or scrapes

cold or virus

The center is open 8:00 am - 8:00 pm seven days a week. For more information go here.

Salem Multi-Specialty Health Center

555 West SR 164

Salem, UT 84653