Loved ones hold vigil for Utah mother killed in murder-suicide

Friday evening at 8 p.m., family and friends gathered at a park near 7800 South 2700 West in West Jordan for a vigil.

They remembered Jill Lloyd, whose life was cut short Wednesday morning on her way to work.

Her ex, Andrew Larson, pulled up behind her at the intersection, got out of his car, walked up to hers, and shot her multiple times through her driver-side window. He later turned the gun on himself.

Lloyd's family and friends passed out purple ribbons with jellybeans glued to the middles because they called her "Jillybean." They also wore glow bracelets; they said it symbolized how she was the light in their lives.

Her sister, Macey, has been outspoken about Lloyd's death. She said her sister had a troubled past and was fighting for custody of her son, but things were looking up.

Lloyd was happy with a fiance she planned to marry in August - Macey said they were supposed to make the announcement Friday - and Lloyd recently found out she was pregnant.

"It hurts that she couldn't have that future and live the next 40, 50 years with him and live that life that she wanted," Macey said. "It breaks my heart and I feel... I wish I could take away her pain of what went on that morning."

Her family said they do not want Lloyd's death to be the end of her story. They want it to inspire people to stand up and stop domestic violence, as well as to reach out to others in need.

Another vigil is planned for July 5th at 8 p.m. in Spanish Fork Cemetery after Lloyd's viewing. The family said all are welcome to attend the vigil.

Loved ones have created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to assist Lloyd's family with funeral expenses.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.