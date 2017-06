Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Boys Brownie and Ronnie are 8-week old brothers. Both are available for pre-adoption. Their mama is a small Chihuahua their daddy is a terrier mix. The adoption fee of $300 covers all of their puppy vaccinations (three sets of shots), microchip, and neuter. There is an adoption event at West Valley Petco this Saturday, July 1st where 5-10 dogs will be looking for forever homes.