Argument leads to pepper spraying, shooting at SLC 7-Eleven

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are looking for the parties involved in a confrontation that resulted in a shooting Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened around 8:30 at the 7-Eleven store at 1353 Indiana Ave. The people involved were arguing, police said, when one of them pepper-sprayed another.

The man who was pepper-sprayed pulled out a gun and fired several shots into a car, according to police.

Det. Richard Chipping, SLCPD, said a woman who was not involved walked out of the store and suddenly found herself in the middle of the confrontation. The woman’s SUV was hit by another vehicle as it was fleeing the scene, but she was not injured.

“You know, that’s the scariest situation. You have no idea what’s going on and, suddenly, bullets are flying. We’re glad that she’s safe. We’re glad that everyone inside [the store] was safe, as well,” Chipping said. “We’re looking into the other information as far as who this person was that was firing shots, as well as who these other individuals were in the vehicle.”

The entire confrontation was captured on 7-Eleven’s surveillance camera system, and officers have already reviewed the footage.

Police told FOX 13 they believe they know who the gunman is. Officers have been combing the area to try to locate the gunman and the other people involved in the confrontation.

Anyone with information that may help SLCPD with their investigation is urged to call 801-799-3000.