The Travel Vet shares some important tips on keeping your pets safe over the 4th of July

Dr. Ben Brown, The Travel Vet, shared some important tips for keeping pets safe over the 4th of July. The holiday can be a dangerous time for animals due to the heat and fireworks. To see more from Dr. Brown go here.
