The Travel Vet shares some important tips on keeping your pets safe over the 4th of July

Posted 3:39 pm, June 29, 2017, by , Updated at 03:40PM, June 29, 2017

Dr. Ben Brown, The Travel Vet, shared some important tips for keeping pets safe over the 4th of July. The holiday can be a dangerous time for animals due to the heat and fireworks. To see more from Dr. Brown go here.