SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters from the Salt Lake City and South Davis Metro Fire departments responded to a house fire Thursday afternoon.

According to a Salt Lake City Fire Department representative the fire started at 3075 N 2200 W, an address close to the border of Salt Lake and Davis counties.

Crews assisting slcfd on a house fire 2200 west 3000 north avoid the area pic.twitter.com/Lp1CgAQQ6r — SOUTHDAVISMETROFIRE (@SDMFA) June 29, 2017

HOUSE FIRE – 3075 N 2200 W. visible flames. — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) June 29, 2017