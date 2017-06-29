× Rep. Mia Love on Trump tweets: ‘I wouldn’t accept behavior like this from my children’

UTAH — Rep. Mia Love had harsh words for President Donald Trump Thursday.

The statement released by Love’s office reads: “Today’s tweet by POTUS undermines the Presidency and was absolutely inappropriate, no matter how much he feels he is the subject of ridicule from others. I wouldn’t accept behavior like this from my children.”

The statement from Love, a Republican who represents Utah’s Fourth Congressional District, is in response to a pair of tweets from the President, which insulted the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”.

The remarks made over a pair of tweets insulted both hosts but also singled out Mika Brezinski’s looks. The text of those tweets are reproduced as one statement below: