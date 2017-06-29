Firefighters urge Utahns to check restrictions for their area as fireworks sales begin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The fireworks tents are a little more quiet than the vendors may like.

One vendor tells Fox 13 that they only had one customer all day Wednesday. But, it's tough to know if that's because people are making the conscious effort not to buy them, or if it's simply too early on in the season.

"I trust myself with fireworks, but it's definitely a consideration to have," said Margaret Rau, who bought a handful of traditional fireworks that don't leave the ground.

Rau said she didn't really even think about the fires around the state when it came to buying her fireworks, but says she plans on using them in the desert near Moab, so she felt it wasn't going to impact her personally.

For those still considering buying them, it's important use tools like this map from the Department of Public Safety to know where and when you can legally use them.

“I think what makes it so important is that anybody can look at that and zero in on their own area and their own community and know exactly what’s okay and what’s restricted,” said Eric Holmes, a spokesman for Unified Fire Authority.

For those looking to still use fireworks in approved areas, the periods you can do so are from July 1st to July 7th and from July 21st to July 27th, from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.