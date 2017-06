Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This 2-day event brings aerialists and pole athletes from across the Mountain West to compete and perform on the Aerialympics stage for the fourth year.

The Aerialympics includes all levels of competition in Pole Fitness, Pole Art, Aerial Silks, Hammock, Lyra and new this year – Exotic Pole! (Content warning – exotic divisions are not for the faint of heart.)

