https://www.foodsafety.gov/blog/2017/06/heating-things-up-summer-hotline-questions.html
USDA meat and poultry hotline
-
Graco recalls 25,000 car seats that may not restrain child in a crash
-
‘Stealthing’ trend: Men encourage other men to take off condoms during sex
-
Cougar found beheaded in Davis County, Utah DWR searching for suspect
-
Campbell recalls thousands of cans over soup switcheroo
-
Utah wildlife officers seek suspect after kestrel, 4 chicks shot in nesting box
-
-
Mom accused of beating 71-year-old with own cane for suggesting son needs manners
-
RAW VIDEO: Woman saved from jumping off Millcreek overpass
-
Army veteran pulled over by police for surprise pregnancy announcement
-
UDOT construction impacts, closes some Bountiful businesses
-
Investigators explain why alleged assisted suicide case is murder
-
-
Arkansas’ Ten Commandments monument destroyed live on Facebook
-
Family suspects foul play in death of Mount Pleasant woman; fiance in police custody
-
Facebook steps up suicide prevention — with robots