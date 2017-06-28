Police investigate attempted child abduction in Eagle Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE MOUNTAIN - An Eagle Mountain mom said her worst fears nearly came true last Friday.

"It makes me sick that people prey on young kids, especially mine," said Andee Otuafi, a mother of three.

Otuafi said her 4-year-old and 6 year-old daughters were outside playing in the front lawn.

"About 10 or 15 minutes after, she came running inside and told me, 'Mom, a guy just asked me to get in the back of the truck,'" Otuafi said.

Otuafi admits, at first, she questioned whether her daughter had heard correctly.

"She does have an imagination," she added. But after calling police, and speaking to investigators, she had no doubts.

"They asked her what color his hair was, and she said gray," Otuafi said. "Then, they asked her what color his eyes were, and she said she didn't know because he was too far away and that's when I broke down because I was like, 'oh my gosh, I can't believe this really happened.'"

"I was super scared," said Otuafi's six year-old daughter. "Me and my sister were playing with chalk and a guy came over and was talking to us."

Police believe the truck was a newer model, and blue, and possibly a Chevy. They continue to search for whoever may be responsible.

"Mom said she found a pickup truck matching that description just a couple blocks away, but it turned out not to be related to this,” said Sergeant Spencer Cannon with Utah County Sheriff's Department.

While officers continue to look for possible suspects, they encourage all parents to have that conversation with their children about the dangers of talking to strangers.