Oscar Meyer is expanding its wiener fleet.

Joining the Weinermobile are the Wienerdrone and Wienercycle.

Also look for the Weinerrover and the Weinermini.

The hard-to-miss vehicles will set off on a journey to Weiner, Arkansas, (yes, it's a real place), for a July 4 celebration.

Because what could be more American?