One dead after car, semi collide head-on in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash on State Route 36 on the southern end of Tooele County.

Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash was first reported sometime between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and it occurred on State Route 36 at mile post 7, which is near the border of Tooele and Juab counties.

Royce said the exact details of the crash are unclear at this point, but he confirmed a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck collided head-on.

The driver of the passenger vehicle suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

There were no injuries reported beyond the fatality.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Fox 13 News has reached out to police for more information and we will update this story as more details emerge.