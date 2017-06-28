Group offering $1 million bounty for real Bigfoot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A family is offering a $1 million reward to the person who can capture something they are desperately trying to find.

That amount of money seems to be a very big motivator online but some social media users aren't convinced the task is actually possible.

What is the family looking for? Bigfoot, obviously.

Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. is offering the bounty to "anyone brave enough to deliver information leading to the capture or delivery of a bona fide Bigfoot."

The founder of the company, Tom Biscardi, calls himself "the godfather of Bigfoot" and claims he has seen Sasquatch seven times.

Now he says he wants definitive proof.

Biscardi said he is done with pictures, prints and hair samples; he wants a real Bigfoot.

He said he believes there are about 8,000 of the creatures living in the wild.

The "Searching for Bigfoot Expedition Team" will be scouring for evidence in Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma.

So far, Utah is not on the team's list.

The team will also talk to those who have seen Bigfoot.

The bounty is available through December 25, 2017.

Click here to report your Bigfoot sighting.