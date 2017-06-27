The Salt Lake Bees prepare for their 12-millionth fan with a big prize

SALT LAKE CITY – One lucky guest will be the Salt Lake Bees 12-millionth fan through the gates and receive a milestone gift.

The lucky guest will receive season tickets for the remainder of the Bees 2017 season, season tickets for the 2018 season and a flyaway package to see the Los Angeles Angles, along with a day pass to Disneyland in 2018 (including airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets).

It seems like the whole ballpark is ready to welcome them in. According to the press release, upon arrival at the ballpark the fan will be greeted by Bees general manager Marc Amicone, president of Vivint Smart Home Arena Jim Olson, Bees front office staff, Bumble and the HoneyBees.

Salt Lake has had an average of 7,000 fans a game and nearly 1,700 home games since the park opened in 1994.

Tuesday night’s game will begin with guest number 11,985,615 and are on track to achieve the milestone within the next couple games. The Bees remain home through Monday, July 3 with fireworks post-game on Friday, Saturday and Monday.