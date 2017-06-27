Super Duper Beef Nachos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1 lb. ground beef

1 small white onion, diced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Tortilla Chips

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese

Toppings

Chopped tomatoes

Jalapeno slices

Chopped cilantro

Black olives, sliced

Sour cream

Fresh salsa

Avocado, diced

Lime slices

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the beef, onion, salt and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the beef is browned and onion is softened. Drain any grease. Add the chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Cook for 2-3 minutes

To build the nachos, place a layer of tortilla chips on a large baking sheet. Top with half of the beef mixture, then half of the cheese. Add another layer of chips, then another layer of the beef mixture. Add the remaining cheese on top. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until cheese has melted.

Add desired toppings. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council