Super Duper Beef Nachos

1 lb. ground beef
1 small white onion, diced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Tortilla Chips
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
1 cup mozzarella or Monterey Jack cheese
Toppings
Chopped tomatoes
Jalapeno slices
Chopped cilantro
Black olives, sliced
Sour cream
Fresh salsa
Avocado, diced
Lime slices
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the beef, onion, salt and pepper. Cook for 5-6 minutes until the beef is browned and onion is softened. Drain any grease. Add the chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper and garlic powder. Cook for 2-3 minutes
To build the nachos, place a layer of tortilla chips on a large baking sheet. Top with half of the beef mixture, then half of the cheese. Add another layer of chips, then another layer of the beef mixture. Add the remaining cheese on top. Bake for 5-6 minutes or until cheese has melted.
Add desired toppings. Serve immediately.
Sponsor: Utah Beef Council