Renovations nearly complete at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Vivint Smart Home Arena is near completion on its $125 million renovation project.

Renovations include a new escalator, a 12,000 square-foot atrium, handicap seating platforms, new entryway canopies and new seating.

“All the seats will be padded seats,” said the renovations general contractor, Fred Strasser. “You'll be able to leave the arena at any level. Whether to go to your suite or concession or super clubs.”

Strasser has been in construction for forty years and he said this Vivint project is the most aggressive project he has ever been a part of because of the time frame. From design to completion, it will take only nine months. The completion date is September 15th.

“I would say 80, maybe 90 percent of what's being done here is to improve the fan experience,” said Strasser.

The design is all meant to create a more social, easy, fun atmosphere for the fans.

“They are just going to feel a lot of energy and it's going to feel like a more social space in my mind.”