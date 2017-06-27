Pepsi is the new normal at the University of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Pretty soon it’s going to be hard to get your Coca-Cola fix on the University of Utah campus.

After a ten year contract with Coke, the U has a signed a new contract with Pepsi. John Nixon, the Vice President of Administrative Services at the University of Utah, says they wanted to explore other options.

“We put the bid out about several months ago and Pepsi was very hungry for the sponsorship,” says Nixon.

Part of the Pepsi deal included scholarships and internships for students.

So, in a matter of days getting a Coke at the soda fountains on campus will be a thing of the past. If you want a cola it’s going to have to be a Pepsi. However, the sponsorship change will be apparent.

“They’ll be on our scoreboards, they’ll be in our advertising,” says Nixon.

According to Nixon, the university isn't worried about the primarily blue Pepsi brands colors. He says the university is working very closely with them on minimizing the blue and maybe adding other logos.

The change goes into effect on July 1st but don’t worry Coca Cola fans, there will still be places on campus, like the bookstore and the hospital, where you can get your coke fix.