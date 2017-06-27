4th of July cupcakes, cookie ice cream sandwiches & cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Courtney Rich, along with her two little ones, Westin and Avery, show us how to create three fun and festive desserts. For more great ideas from Courtney, go here.

4TH OF JULY FUNFETTI CAKE

YIELD 1 4-LAYER 6-INCH CAKE OR 3-LAYER 8-INCH CAKE

Tender white cake layers with sprinkles and vanilla buttercream.

INGREDIENTS FOR THE VANILLA CAKE 1 whole egg (I use extra large)

3 egg whites (also extra large)

1 cup buttermilk, room temperature

2 teaspoons clear vanilla extract

3 cups, plus 2 tablespoons cake flour

1 3/4 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

12 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1/2 cup sprinkles FOR THE VANILLA BUTTERCREAM 2 cups unsalted butter, room temperature

6 cups powdered sugar, measured then sifted

2 teaspoons clear vanilla extract

3 tablespoons heavy cream

Pinch of salt