New fire grows to 7,000 acres near Utah-Idaho border

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah – A new fire in Box Elder County, called the “Stream fire,” started Tuesday morning in Snowville, near the Utah-Idaho border.

The blaze has now grown to 7,000 acres and is 30 percent contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

Box Elder County officials said the fire is south and west of Snowville and has burned to Locomotive Rd.; no roads are closed.

No structures are threatened at this time but authorities said that could change in the next 24 hours.

According to fire officials, lightning sparked the burn Tuesday, consuming mostly grasses and brush.

Box Elder County said 45 firefighters are battling the blaze with two single-engine tankers and an air attack plane monitoring the situation.