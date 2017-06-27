Mom claims infant overheated on delayed United flight and couldn’t get off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. - A Colorado mother claims she wasn't allowed off a delayed United Airlines flight despite fears that her baby's life was in danger.

Emily France and her baby were stuck on the tarmac in Denver for nearly two hours during last week's heat wave.

France told the Denver Post she requested an ambulance when she noticed the infant had become overheated and was struggling to breathe.

She says it took another 30 minutes before she and her baby were allowed off the plane.

According to the Denver Post, he was treated for heat exhaustion and is expected to be OK.

United says the pilot returned to the gate as quickly as he could and paramedics were called to meet the plane.