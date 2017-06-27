BusyKid app aims to get kids to enjoy doing their chores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah resident Gregg Murset created the BusyKid app to get kids to actually do their chores. The app allows kids to save, share, spend and invest. There are no points, no stickers, and they earn real money. Parents create a family account and then customize chore lists. When kids complete the task and are given allowance, they get to choose if they would like to invest in stock, donate to their favorite charity or spend the money. You can get more information here.