Utah resident Gregg Murset created the BusyKid app to get kids to actually do their chores. The app allows kids to save, share, spend and invest. There are no points, no stickers, and they earn real money. Parents create a family account and then customize chore lists. When kids complete the task and are given allowance, they get to choose if they would like to invest in stock, donate to their favorite charity or spend the money. You can get more information here.
BusyKid app aims to get kids to enjoy doing their chores
-
The trick to getting your kids to do chores – no matter their age!
-
A new way to personalize, manage, and control your home WiFi
-
Couple adopts infants with special needs — 88 of them
-
Locally created app helps non verbal kids with disabilities communicate
-
What parents need to know about sexting
-
-
5 tech rules for families
-
Read it, make it, taste it, watch it, explore it
-
19-year-old wins $500,000 on scratch-off ticket, gives it to his parents
-
Encourage kids to create with technology not just consume it
-
More than 1,000 kids party for Make-A-Wish Foundation at Spanish Fork high school
-
-
Funding Your Future: How to talk to your kids about money
-
Funding Your Future: Teaching kids how to save
-
Iowa mother says counting app saved her baby’s life