Toasted Coconut Salad

1 teaspoon grated lime rind

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh orange juice

1 cup Greek Yogurt, any flavor

2 cups orange sections (about 4 oranges)

1/2 cup pomegranate arils

1 (4-pound) pineapple, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut, toasted and divided

Combine first 4 ingredients in a large serving bowl. Mix well. Gently stir in the orange, pomegranate pineapple and 1/4 cup coconut. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving for best flavor. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup coconut on top just before serving.