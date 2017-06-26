Toasted Coconut Salad

1 teaspoon grated lime rind
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
1 cup Greek Yogurt, any flavor
2 cups orange sections (about 4 oranges)
1/2 cup pomegranate arils
1 (4-pound) pineapple, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut, toasted and divided
Combine first 4 ingredients in a large serving bowl. Mix well. Gently stir in the orange, pomegranate pineapple and 1/4 cup coconut. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving for best flavor. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup coconut on top just before serving.