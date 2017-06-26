LDS missionary Thurl Bailey Jr. dishes an assist at Washington’s Union Station

WASHINGTON, DC — Matt Whitlock caught two missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints performing a random act of kindness Monday.

Whitlock is the Communications Director for Sen. Orrin Hatch and noticed the missionaries having lunch at Union Station.

He tweeted that he was impressed one of the missionaries gave a man some money even though they keep to a tight budget.

Missionaries live on a tight budget. Impressive to see them helping a guy out in Union Station. pic.twitter.com/XTsDV7tptP — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2017

Whitlock later discovered the man’s name is Thurl Bailey Jr.

He used to go by the nickname, “Little T.”

That’s because his father, Thurl “Big T” Bailey, is a legendary player for the Utah Jazz and a longtime broadcaster for the team.

Fun fact: later found out that missionary was Elder Bailey, son of Thurl Bailey. Who you all know… https://t.co/u2kl9wFY3C pic.twitter.com/qwjKlH2SDG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 26, 2017