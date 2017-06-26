Red Flag Warning: Brian Head fire reaches 43,000 acres, forces more evacuations

BRIAN HEAD, Utah – A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Utah and the area near the Brian Head fire.

Monday officials said the blaze has grown to 43,436 acres and forcing more evacuations.

Upper Bear Valley is under evacuation as of Monday due to the expected winds.

The following communities remain evacuated per local law enforcement:

Panguitch Lake

Horse Valley

Beaver Dam

Castle Valley

Blue Springs

Rainbow Meadows

Mammoth Creek

Dry Lakes

Second Left Hand Canyon

Brian Head

Evacuees can contact the Red Cross for shelter information.

Highway 143 is closed from the cemetery in Parowan to milepost 50 outside of Panguitch.

Mammoth Creek Road is closed at the junction with Highway 143. The north side gate of 143/148 is closed.

The Dixie National Forest has expanded its area closure to include Forest lands north of Highway 14.

Officials suggest checking your route before planning recreational activities.

Click here to see maps of closed areas.