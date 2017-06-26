Recipe: Grilled Panzanella Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Steve Ulibarri with Cuisine Unlimited shows us how to make a fresh summer salad.

Grilled Panzanella Salad

Ingredients

• Loaf of ciabatta bread, sliced in half

• 1 each green and red bell pepper,

cut in half, stemmed, and seeded

• 1 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise

• 1 yellow squash, cut in half

lengthwise

• 1 red onion, sliced in ½ inch thick

slices

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half

• ½ c fresh basil, chopped

• 1 garlic clove, cut in half lengthwise

• 8 oz. halloumi, cut in half

lengthwise (optional)

• Oil, salt & pepper for seasoning

Dressing

• 4 tbsp. balsamic vinegar

• 4 tbsp. olive oil

• 3 tbsp. Dijon mustard

Instructions

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat.

2. Brush vegetables (except tomatoes) with oil and add salt & pepper to

taste. Grill on each side until you start to see char marks. When cooled,

roughly chop and combine with halved tomatoes in a large bowl.

3. Grill halloumi, if using, until char marks appear, then set aside.

4. Brush ciabatta with oil and grill the inside for 3-4 minutes until char

marks show. Immediately rub with cut side of garlic clove to add

flavor.

5. Cut grilled bread into cubes.

6. In a separate bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, adding salt

& pepper to taste, and mix together until combined.

7. Add bread, cheese, and dressing to large bowl and toss all ingredients

together.

You can get more information here.