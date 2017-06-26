Recipe: Grilled Panzanella Salad

Chef Steve Ulibarri with Cuisine Unlimited shows us how to make a fresh summer salad.
Grilled Panzanella Salad
Ingredients
• Loaf of ciabatta bread, sliced in half
• 1 each green and red bell pepper,
cut in half, stemmed, and seeded
• 1 zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
• 1 yellow squash, cut in half
lengthwise
• 1 red onion, sliced in ½ inch thick
slices
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, cut in half
• ½ c fresh basil, chopped
• 1 garlic clove, cut in half lengthwise
• 8 oz. halloumi, cut in half
lengthwise (optional)
• Oil, salt & pepper for seasoning
Dressing
• 4 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
• 4 tbsp. olive oil
• 3 tbsp. Dijon mustard
Instructions
1. Preheat grill to medium high heat.
2. Brush vegetables (except tomatoes) with oil and add salt & pepper to
taste. Grill on each side until you start to see char marks. When cooled,
roughly chop and combine with halved tomatoes in a large bowl.
3. Grill halloumi, if using, until char marks appear, then set aside.
4. Brush ciabatta with oil and grill the inside for 3-4 minutes until char
marks show. Immediately rub with cut side of garlic clove to add
flavor.
5. Cut grilled bread into cubes.
6. In a separate bowl, whisk together all dressing ingredients, adding salt
& pepper to taste, and mix together until combined.
7. Add bread, cheese, and dressing to large bowl and toss all ingredients
together.
