Missing BYU student might have been taken by North Korea, Utah officials warns Trump

WASHINGTON – Today, Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Chris Stewart sent a letter urging President Trump to look into North Korean involvement in the disappearance of BYU student David Louis Sneddon from China in 2004.

President Trump is scheduled to meet with South Korean President Moon Jae in this week’s summit to discuss the missing student.

According to the letter, after more than a decade of searching unsuccessfully for Sneddon it is time for America to consider the possibility that the North Korean government was directly responsible for David’s disappearance. Lee and Stewart cite reports from regional experts to support that possibility.

The letter reads in part,

“The tragic death of Otto Wambier last week illustrates the continued danger that North Korea poses to Americans in the region as its government tries to gain an asymmetric advantage and diplomatic leverage over the United States and our allies. North Korean leaders should be held accountable for this deplorable crime and deterred from harming Americans citizens in the future, including harm to the three we know to be in captivity now.”

Resolutions from Congressman Stewart and Senator Lee passed the House of Representatives and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last year. They called on the State Department and intelligence community to work together with regional allies on continued investigation into David’s case.