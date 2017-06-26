Dr. Jill Stein speaks at first ever Utah Green Party convention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - The Green Party of Utah State held its first convention in state history Saturday.

The convention centered on building a greener future for Utah.

Dr. Jill Stein, 2016 presidential nominee, spoke to Utahns about air quality and protecting Utah's national monuments and parks.

She also talked about supporting social movements like protecting rights of indigenous people and standing up to police brutality.

According to Stein, the Green Party of Utah State will begin running candidates for local elections as soon as possible.