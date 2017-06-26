Couple caught on camera attacking mom and daughter over cold chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAXLEY, Georgia - Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter in Baxley, Georgia.

The attack started after a complaint about food.

Jeanette Norris' broken nose tells only part of the story.

She says two customers at her Quik Chik stand complained their food was cold last week.

After a few minutes back and forth, Norris said she refunded their money but it didn't end there.

"She went berserk," Norris said. "They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window."

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way and the woman started punching and slapping her in the face.

What Jeanette couldn't see as she staggered back inside was her daughter getting out of the truck to help.

"One of my employees yelled, 'He's got her. He's got her.' And that's when I realized he had hit her," Norris said. "Who does that? Who punches a child like she's a grown man standing there? He needs putting under the jail!"

Even veteran officers like Baxley's police chief said they've never seen an unprovoked attack like this.

"The camera surveillance footage that we put out tells it all! That's just brutality," Baxley Police Chief James Godfrey said.

The suspects in the case, Eric and Latasha Smith, face several felony warrants.

Chief Godfrey said they've been flooded by tips from those who recognize the pair.

Police said Eric and Latasha Smith could be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac Deville with Georgia license plates.