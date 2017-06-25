× Beaver Fire destroys RV, outbuildings near Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A fire burning on 43 acres near Strawberry Reservoir has destroyed an RV and four outbuildings, and more structures and RVs are threatened.

Janet Carson, a public information officer for Wasatch County Fire District, said the blaze has been dubbed the Beaver Fire and as of Sunday afternoon it’s estimated to be burning on 43 acres.

The fire is threatening four structures and 10 RVs. Those four structures are outbuildings, and Carson said the various recreational vehicles being threatened were either too slow or could not be towed quickly enough to clear the area before the fire approached.

There is no estimate on containment at this time. The fire is being fought by two hot shot crews, two helicopters, and three Type 6 fire crews.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the blaze was first reported Saturday by an aircraft passing over the area.