Soldier Hollow Fire burns through the night; 10 percent contained

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – At 30 acres, the Soldier Hollow fire isn’t the biggest in Utah, and crews are working hard to keep it that way.

The fire is currently 10 percent contained, according to the Wasatch Fire District. But crews hope, due to the size and how relatively slow it has spread, they can have complete containment by Sunday.

Cascade Springs Road is currently closed. Crews are also working on reconstructing an additional access dirt road allowing for easier transit for fire crews.

The Wasatch County Fire District said they were grateful for calm weather Friday night that kept winds down and lowered the smoke. Crews are expecting similar conditions throughout Saturday.

Boaters are asked to stay away from the Docker’s Bay area so air crews have access to water.