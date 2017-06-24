Crews protecting homes as fire burns near American Fork Canyon

ALPINE, Utah — Crews are battling a fire and protecting homes Saturday as a blaze burns at the mouth of American Fork Canyon.

Lone Peak Police Department says the fire is near the mouth of American Fork Canyon, and firefighters are working to protect homes in the area.

Loyal Clark with the US Forest Service said the fire is traveling up the slope. The Great Basin Coordination Center, which handles fire activity in the region, stated at 6 p.m. the size of the fire is estimated at 100 acres.

While different agencies have given conflicting reports about whether or not structures are threatened, no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Shoreline Drive is closed as crews battle the blaze, and police are restricting access into the canyon.

Dan Hauser tweeted a video showing an aircraft dropping water on the blaze.

A helicopter that was assisting with the Shepard Fire has been reassigned to American Fork Canyon. Additional fire resources from Utah County are also assisting.

It is not clear how the fire began. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.