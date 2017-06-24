× Brian Head Fire grows to 37,650 acres

SOUTHERN UTAH – The Brian Head Fire has expanded to nearly 38,000 acres as it continues to burn through dry brush and forest in Iron and Garfield counties, according to incident commanders.

The fire was estimated at 37,650 acres Saturday morning and remained just 5-perecent contained. Commanders say however, no new evacuations were required overnight.

Around 900 personnel are working around the clock to fight the blaze that has already prompted the evacuation of approximately 600 homes.

Commanders say firefighters have risked their lives to save cabins and homes in the Panguitch Lake area. More than a dozen cabins and several outbuildings have already been destroyed. Some of these cabins, officials say, have stood for generations.

“The flame front was pushing 100-plus foot flames, and these guys were just sitting there trying to save these homes,”said Shayne Ward, a spokesperson for Utah’s division of forestry. “They were real close to the point where they were having to shield their eyes and stuff from the flames. That’s pretty crazy stuff. These guys are doing everything they can to save the community.”

The city of Panguitch, which is a few miles away from the fire, has not been evacuated.