22-year-old dies in Mountain View Corridor car crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah – A 22-year-old West Jordan woman died in a rollover crash on the Mountain View Corridor early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Mikel Bristol Sorenson was traveling southbound near 10900 S. when her ’97 Ford F-150 rolled in the median at about 5 a.m.

Sorenson was ejected from her truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say she wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and believe it could have saved her life. They believe speed was also a factor.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The accident closed Mountain View Corridor southbound for around four hours.