Crews battling wildfire on 150 acres in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire is burning on an estimated 150 acres near Heber City Friday afternoon, and authorities believe an ATV crash sparked the fire.

Lt. Janet Carson of Wasatch County Fire said the blaze began on Cascade Springs Road around 3 p.m., possibly due to an ATV that crashed and rolled in that area.

The driver of the ATV suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

Carson said the fire is on the Heber side of Cascade Springs Road and is moving up a ravine. A helicopter is enroute to assist firefighters.

The fire is on an estimated 150 acres and is currently moving away from Midway. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.