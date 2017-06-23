× Brush fire threatening structures near Farmington

Fire in Farmington seems to be blowing away from homes pic.twitter.com/WRadVZw75h — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) June 24, 2017

FARMINGTON, Utah — Firefighters are asking the public to steer clear of 1500 North Compton in Farmington as crews respond to a brush fire.

Centerville Police also tweeted about the fire and asked people to stay out of the area as emergency units respond. Police first tweeted about the fire around 5:30 p.m.

Fire officials say the fire is threatening structures, but no further details were immediately available.

The cause of the fire is unknown and firefighters have not yet provided an estimate on size.

